Houston murder: Man killed outside home on Wimbledon Oaks Drive leaving for work

By
Updated  May 1, 2024 7:10am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a deadly early-morning shooting that occurred in the 13300 block of Wimbledon Oaks Drive in Houston.

According to deputies, a man in his early 50s was shot while preparing to leave for work. 

Deputies say the man exited his home around 4:00 Wednesday morning, got in his vehicle, and that was when he was shot multiple times inside his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Man killed inside vehicle on Wimbledon Oaks Drive

Currently, police have no suspect and will continue to investigate the cause of the shooting. 