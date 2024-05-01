Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a deadly early-morning shooting that occurred in the 13300 block of Wimbledon Oaks Drive in Houston.

According to deputies, a man in his early 50s was shot while preparing to leave for work.

Deputies say the man exited his home around 4:00 Wednesday morning, got in his vehicle, and that was when he was shot multiple times inside his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, police have no suspect and will continue to investigate the cause of the shooting.