If a tornado warning is issued, do you know where to seek shelter? What if you are not at home?

The Houston/Galveston National Weather Service Office continues its Severe Weather Awareness Week with a focus on Tornadoes for Wednesday.

Do you know there are three different alerts: Tornado Watch, Tornado Warning, or Tornado Emergency?

If a Tornado Warning is issued, do you know where to seek shelter? What if you are driving? Remember, bridges and overpasses are not safe storm shelters!

Whether it is severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, winter weather, flooding, or tropical cyclones, it is vital to have a disaster supply kit ready.

Plan ahead, know where the nearest shelter is, and practice a tornado/severe weather drill with your family.

Have you ever noticed the wording "THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION" in severe weather watches? Here’s what it means.

Have you ever thought about where to seek shelter if a tornado warning is issued while driving? Here are some tips!

Remember, bridges and overpasses are NOT safe storm shelters!

You know to take shelter immediately if your area receives a Tornado Warning. But what makes a good shelter? Take the time now to figure out your options and make sure you’re Weather-Ready.

Mobile homes are not safe shelters when tornadoes threaten an area. On average, a total of 72 percent of all tornado-related fatalities are in homes and 54 percent of those fatalities are in mobile homes.

When you are in a mobile home, you are 15 to 20 times more likely to be killed in comparison to when you are in a permanent home.

