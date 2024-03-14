So far, weather for our spring break week has been fairly manageable. But things are about to get bumpy for the rest of the week with the threat for severe storms and flooding increasing for Houston.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now FOX 26 Storm Alert Days with heavy rain likely along with a few severe storms.

A few storms Friday could be severe with Houston in the low 1/5 severe storm risk.

Areas west of Houston like Sealy, Brenham, Columbus and College Station are in the 2/5 severe storm threat area. Damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail up to 2" will be possible in these locations mainly Friday afternoon and evening.

Models are indicating widespread 1-3" rain totals Friday through Sunday with isolated higher 4-5" amounts.

Showers will increase Friday morning through lunchtime.

Look for heavy downpours developing over Houston Friday evening.

We will repeat this pattern for Saturday and Sunday as a cold front parks just north of Houston.

Plan on possible delays for your St. Patrick's Day parade and party plans with more rounds of rain likely Sunday.

The cold front will finally push south of the area by Sunday evening ushering in cooler and drier air for Monday and Tuesday.