Remeisha Shade is excited to return to the great state of Texas and to join the FOX 26 Weather Team as Weekday Evening Meteorologist! You can catch her weather broadcasts during the Monday – Friday 5PM, 6PM, 9PM & 10PM newscasts.

Remeisha is no stranger to forecasting the rapidly changing Texas weather patterns as she has forecasted across the Lone Star State for nearly nine years! Shade spent six years covering ice storms, snow events, tornado outbreaks and other active weather at NBC 5 in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Shade also got her start in television covering numerous flooding events and tropical systems at KBMT-TV in SE Texas!

She also worked in her hometown of Huntsville, Alabama for over four years at WAFF-TV covering multiple severe thunderstorm outbreaks. She had numerous times where she did wall-to-wall coverage for several hours straight during back-to-back tornado warnings.

Remeisha also gained invaluable experience covering all types of severe weather while working at WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio for four years. She covered a wide range of weather events, including tracking heavy lake effect snow squalls, major flood events, severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

Remeisha developed an interest in weather at an early age and enjoyed watching and comparing the weather forecasts of the local meteorologists on television while growing up. She would get excited whenever there was a big change in the weather like a possible round of snow or the threat for storms.

Her interest in weather really increased when she was hit by a massive F-4 tornado as a teenager with estimated winds at the time of 207-260 mph! She was with her family when the destructive tornado struck her family’s home, causing widespread damage to the entire neighborhood. Remeisha remembers her mother’s car being tossed from the driveway to the highway in front of the neighborhood. It was an experience that made Remeisha realize the sheer power of Mother Nature and the dangers of extreme weather. But at the same time, it intrigued Remeisha and motivated her to want to learn more about weather systems, their impacts and helping folks to prepare before, during, and after these extreme weather events. On April 27th, 2011, another destructive EF-4 tornado destroyed Remeisha’s parent’s home AGAIN in a super tornado outbreak that produced widespread damage across the SE US.

Remeisha decided to continue her education at Florida Stata University, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Meteorology with minors in Mathematics and Communications. Also while at Florida State, Remeisha won Miss Florida State University and competed in the Miss Florida Pageant! She found a way to incorporate her growing interest for weather by performing a jazz & acrobatics dance that included a weather forecast at the beginning during the talent competition!

Shade has also fulfilled the requirements to earn her Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal from the American Meteorological Society. She currently holds CBM Seal #294 which is one of the highest honors a broadcast meteorologist can attain.

Shade is a big health and fitness advocate and loves to stay active when she is not forecasting the weather. She has developed a passion for figure skating and hopes to make it to the competitive level for adults! So you may catch her practicing at one of the local Houston rinks! She loves many different styles of dance and has performed and taken numerous classes over the years. She even auditioned one season for "So You Think You Can Dance" in Los Angeles.

Shade also enjoys spending time with family, trying out new restaurants, movies, and power yoga. You can find her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching for Remeisha Shade FOX 26 WX.

