Houston weather: Another chilly night ahead for Tuesday, rain returning late Wednesday

The Brief Another Chilly But Quiet Night Rain Returns Wednesday PM through Friday With Low Flood Threat Drying Out, Milder With Sun This Weekend



CHILLY TUESDAY, BUT WITH PLEASANT SUNSHINE

After a cold, windy start Tuesday, it was a bright & mostly sunny day with cool high temperatures in the 50s. Wind has become much lighter this afternoon and temps will fall into the 30s and 40s on Tuesday night.

RAIN RETURNS LATE TOMORROW, SOME HEAVY ON THURSDAY

Rain becomes more likely late Wednesday into Thursday, continuing into Friday. Periods of steady rain, possibly heavy at times — could lead to ponding and slick streets for the Thursday morning commute. There is a chance for isolated street flooding, especially for areas near I-10 down to the coastal counties on Thursday. Showers are expected through at least early Friday, then we'll have some welcome clearing.

LOOKING FORWARD TO A NICE WEEKEND

By Saturday and Sunday, the skies should clear up. Temperatures heat up some, especially Sunday, and you’ll get a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances are low and humidity should be comfortable with highs in the 60s and low 70s.