Expand / Collapse search

Harris County crime: Man found beaten to death on Freeport Street

By
Published  February 11, 2026 9:29pm CST
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
Man beaten to death in East Harris County

Man beaten to death in East Harris County

An investigation is underway after a man was found beaten to death in East Harris County on Wednesday evening, according to officials. 

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a man was found beaten to death on Wednesday evening in Harris County.
    • According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the discovery was made near the intersection of Freeport Street and Renault.
    • Gonzalez said when deputies arrived, they found a man that appeared to be beaten.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a man was found beaten to death on Wednesday evening in Harris County.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the discovery was made near the intersection of Freeport Street and Renault. 

Gonzalez said when deputies arrived, they found a man that appeared to be beaten. 

Officials said a man has been detained on the scene. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the victim or the man detained. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Harris CountyNewsCrime and Public SafetyTop Stories