Harris County crime: Man found beaten to death on Freeport Street
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a man was found beaten to death on Wednesday evening in Harris County.
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the discovery was made near the intersection of Freeport Street and Renault.
Gonzalez said when deputies arrived, they found a man that appeared to be beaten.
Officials said a man has been detained on the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials did not identify the victim or the man detained.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez