Harris County crime: Man found beaten to death on Freeport Street

The Brief An investigation is underway after a man was found beaten to death on Wednesday evening in Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the discovery was made near the intersection of Freeport Street and Renault. Gonzalez said when deputies arrived, they found a man that appeared to be beaten.



An investigation is underway after a man was found beaten to death on Wednesday evening in Harris County.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the discovery was made near the intersection of Freeport Street and Renault.

Gonzalez said when deputies arrived, they found a man that appeared to be beaten.

Officials said a man has been detained on the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the victim or the man detained.