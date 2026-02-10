Humble police chief resigns amid department investigation

The Brief Humble PD Chief Dan Zientek has resigned while the department is being investigated. An interim police chief has been named ahead of the search for a new permanent chief. Chief Zientek was placed on leave in December and lost pay amid "new information and allegations."



Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek has resigned from his position as a third party continues to investigate the department.

Humble PD chief resigns

Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek speaks with FOX 26 in June 2025 regarding a bomb threat at Deerbrook Mall.

What we know:

A statement from the City of Humble confirmed that Police Chief Dan Zientek offered his resignation, which went into effect on Monday.

According to the Humble Police website, Chief Zientek has been with the department since June 2022. He was promoted to chief in June 2025.

Captain Kris Battenfield will continue to serve as interim chief. City officials say the interim chief has been with the department for 20 years.

The City of Humble is expecting to start searching for a permanent police chief in the coming weeks.

Investigation underway

Dig deeper:

Zientek was initially placed on leave last December after the city started a third-party review of Humble PD's "management and operations." City Manager Jason Stuebe later specified that the investigation was in regard to Zientek.

Zientek was initially placed on paid administrative leave. One week later, Stuebe said the pay ended after "new information and allegations came to light beyond the scope of the original investigation."

What we don't know:

Details about the investigation are not available.

No updates are available about the progress of the invesigation.

Full statement

What they're saying:

Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek offered his resignation effective February 9, 2026 and it was accepted by City Manager Jason Stuebe.

Captain Kris Battenfield, who has been serving as Acting Chief of Police since December 12, 2025 has been named Interim Police Chief, effective immediately. Battenfield joined the Humble Police Department in 2006 and has served in various capacities within the department during those 20 years.

"I am confident that Interim Chief Battenfield will serve our citizens and department well as he has shown himself to be a capable law enforcement officer and leader during an uncertain time within our agency. I look forward to working with Kris as we begin to move the Police Department onward as it carries out its mission for the citizens of Humble," said Stuebe.

The City of Humble anticipates conducting a comprehensive search for a permanent Chief in the coming weeks. More information about the search will be shared as the process is finalized. — Jason Stuebe, City Manager, City of Humble