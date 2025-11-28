Houston weather: Storms possible Saturday afternoon into Early Sunday

The Brief Warmer Then Cooler Weather for the Holiday Weekend FOX 26 Storm Alert Saturday Afternoon Into Early Sunday Expect a Cold, Wet Start to Next Week



The weather Friday across the Houston area will be great before an approaching system arrives on Saturday.

BEST DEALS AND WEATHER FOR BLACK FRIDAY

The rest of Friday offers nearly ideal weather for all your shopping trips. Black Friday remains breezy but quiet, with pleasant temperatures in the 60s. Clouds and humidity are slowly creeping back in with milder temperatures overnight. 10% chance of a stray shower is possible. But most areas will be dry.

A LINE OF STORMS LATE SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY

Conditions will turn a bit warmer and more humid ahead of the approaching system on Saturday. It looks like widespread, soaking rain and the potential for strong storms, especially as we move into the evening and overnight hours. A FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued for Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Expect scattered strong storms Saturday afternoon and evening with a line of possible strong to severe storms overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Right now, a level 1 risk of severe weather has been issued for us. There also is a level 1 risk for flash flooding. This cold front bringing us storms will leave behind a much chillier pattern. After early Sunday morning, the rest of the day looks decent with a few showers, but chilly.

MONDAY LOOKS COLD & WET

Brace yourself for a winter-like start to the week with dreary, chilly rain on Monday. Make sure you allow extra time on your morning commute as you head back in after the holidays. A couple of cold mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday are coming with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. So plan on a chilly start to December and get the coats ready!