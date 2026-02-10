Robber shot after following man from gun range: Houston police

The Brief A suspected robber was shot after allegedly targeting a man leaving a gun range. Police say three men followed the victim and tried to steal a bag containing firearms. The suspect was shot in the chin and is expected to survive; no arrests have been announced.



An attempted robber is injured after trying to steal guns from a man who had left a gun range, Houston police say.

Houston ‘gun jugging’

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Rampart Street in southeast Houston, they announced around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The man who was shot was attempting to steal from a man who had just left a gun range, HPD said.

In a later statement to FOX 26, the attempted robbery involved three men following the victim from the gun range. They approached him and grabbed a bag containing guns from him, HPD said, but the victim had other guns.

The robber was shot in the chin and is expected to survive, police say.

The two other suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators remained on the scene to gather evidence.

Gun range robbery scene (Houston Police on X)

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

HPD did not say whether they had made any arrests.