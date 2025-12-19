Houston weather: Unseasonably warm pattern to return this weekend

The Brief One more cool night before a huge warming trend Fog and a few showers on Sunday & Monday Very warm through Christmas, possible cooldown near New Year’s



Expect a big warm-up coming to the Houston area on Saturday following a cool night on Friday.

Houston weather: Warm pattern to return this weekend

JACKET & SWEATER WEATHER FOR FRIDAY NIGHT

Friday is National Ugly Sweater Day and I think you'll be comfortable and fashionable in yours for Friday night. Temperatures will dip to near 50 for Houston and 40s are more likely N/NW of Houston. After a chilly start Saturday, temperatures make a big jump by the afternoon.

UNSEASONABLY WARM PATTERN RETURNS

This weekend and through Christmas week, afternoon temperatures climb well above average. There's also a noticeable increase in humidity and high temperatures close to records for several days leading into Christmas. Rain chances are mainly limited to Sunday and Monday with a few light showers possible. We'll also watch out for a daily round of fog. Rain chances Tuesday drops to 10%.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR’S OUTLOOK

Forecast guidance continues to favor very warm weather through Christmas and the weekend that follows. However, the newest model trends suggest a possible shift toward cooler, even chilly conditions closer to New Year’s. Confidence is a bit lower that far out, but it is something worth watching as we head toward the end of the year.