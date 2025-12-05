Houston weather: Warmer, drier for the weekend

The Brief Light rain fading tonight with cool temperatures More sun and heating up this weekend Cool start next week, then much warmer



The weekend and the upcoming work week should stay quiet with clear nights and mostly sunny days.

Drizzle fading tonight with some clearing

Periods of drizzle or occasional light rain showers are possible through early evening.

Roads may remain slick in spots, and temperatures have struggled to warm very much above 50 degrees. But rain will be winding down early tonight, with clouds gradually breaking up.

It will be a chilly night with most spots dipping into the 40s, so bundle up.

Looking forward to a nicer weekend

Conditions improve quickly on Saturday as our rainy jet stream pattern moves east. Clouds clear out, humidity drops, and afternoon temperatures will be more pleasant in the 60s.

Sunday looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and a mild, comfortable high in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Next week looks quiet

The upcoming work week should stay quiet with clear nights and mostly sunny days.

The beginning of the week starts off chilly (with lows on Monday & Tuesday mornings in the 30s & 40s), and afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures then heat up into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Overall, it appears to be a stable, quiet pattern with no significant weather expected through at least Thursday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼