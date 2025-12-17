Houston weather: Warm pattern approaching following wet Wednesday

The Brief Showers and isolated storms on Wednesday, fading by nightfall Mostly warm pattern with a brief Friday cooldown Near record heat heading toward Christmas



Showers and isolated storms will be possible in the area through Wednesday night after sunset.

Houston weather: Warm pattern approaching

CLOUDY, SHOWERY TODAY

Moist Gulf air remains in place as a weak disturbance moves through Southeast Texas. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, with the best chance closer to the coast. Rain coverage will be uneven, but just enough to be a nuisance. Temperatures stay mild for mid-December.

WARM PATTERN WITH A SHORT COOL BREAK

Aside from today’s rain, the overall pattern stays warm with only slight chances for drizzle. A weak front slips through late Thursday into Friday, briefly lowering temperatures and humidity. Friday morning will feel noticeably cooler, but the chill does not last long and no significant cold air is expected.

VERY WARM OUTLOOK TOWARD CHRISTMAS

By the weekend and into next week, winds turn back onshore and much warmer air returns. Afternoon temperatures climb well above average, giving the days leading up to Christmas a springlike feel. At this point, the extended outlook favors highs close to 80 degrees for Christmas Day! That will mean near record heat for Santa to deal with as he's delivering those gifts for Christmas!