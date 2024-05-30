Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m. for portions of Houston area

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties.

The counties in the watch include: Austin, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, Waller, and Washington.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather to occur.

