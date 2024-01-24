Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Red Cross shelters now open in San Jacinto, Montgomery County

HOUSTON - The continued rainfall across the Houston area has resulted in flooded and slick roadways. 

As a result, the Texas Gulf Coast Region Red Cross has opened up shelters in San Jacinto and Montgomery County

The Montgomery County shelter is located at Lone Star Community Center, 2500 Lone Star Parkway, Montgomery, TX 77356.

The San Jacinto County shelter is located at the San Jacinto County Building, located at 121 Live Oak Street, Coldspring, TX, 77356. 

Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. They should also include any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and durable medical equipment and/or assistive technology if applicable. While Red Cross can provide medical equipment and/or assistive technology loaners, it may take a little time depending on inventory on hand and availability of delivery systems to get them to the shelter. 

The Red Cross said teams are working to make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support for those affected, if needed. The Red Cross and partners remain committed to supporting communities in this time and as the full scope of this event comes to light.  