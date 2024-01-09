article

An Arctic Blast is set to reach southeast Texas at the end of this weekend. A very strong cold front is set to arrive late Sunday into early Monday. This will be the coldest temperature seen in Houston in over a year. Snow and sleet are not expected, but some details still need to be finalized in the precipitation forecast. So stay connected over the next several days for more specifics concerning frozen precipitation possibilities.



But the temperature forecast is looking clear. Some of the Fox 26 areas will experience a Hard Freeze on Tuesday morning with temperatures below 24° and wind chills even lower. Even some coastal counties could see lows in the twenties. Most of southeast Texas will stay in the 30s for high Tuesday afternoon, with many around Houston seeing freezing or below for Wednesday morning as well.



The city of Houston has not officially recorded a freezing temperature since Christmas of 2022. So, let’s make sure we recall how to prepare for cold weather. Do you remember the 4 Ps? If you or your loved ones need a little extra help, it’s time to start working on those cold weather preparations for your home and businesses.

Since the big freeze of February 2021, Texans always think about ERCOT and the power grid when cold air surges across the Lone Star State.

The operator of 90% of the state’s electric load says they know about the forecast for next week and expect the grid conditions to be normal.

