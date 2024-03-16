Cleanup efforts are underway following the damaging storms that struck on Friday. Strong winds blew through southwest Houston down to the Angleton area. Mulligan's Golf Center and the Angleton Roadhouse Bar are a few of the structures that received severe damage from the storms.

"I kept telling my husband it was going to rain, but I didn’t think it was going to be this bad," said Cindy Rachunek, a resident of Angleton.

Friday’s severe weather left a path of destruction in Angleton, including downed power lines and fences.

"About probably 6:15 p.m. the wind started blowing, but it was changing directions," said Rachunek. "Then we had hail for about 30 minutes."

Angleton police reported 53 mph wind speeds and gusts up to 75 mph. That's enough force to topple even the tallest trees.

"We’re really lucky that it didn’t land on our house or take one of our vehicles out and now the cleanup starts."

The cleanup is only beginning for places like Mulligan’s Golf Center and the Angleton Roadhouse Bar.

"One of the guys said ‘You know your roof is sitting on my deck out here,'" said David Hocutt, the owner of the Angleton Roadhouse Bar.

The local bar suffered a devastating blow when strong winds ripped the roof right off the building.

"They called me and showed a video and it was leaking like Niagara Falls in the building," said Hocutt. "I’ve got heaters underneath there. I’ve got lights everywhere that are now destroyed."

Angleton's residents are continuing to clean up the mess from the storm like downed fences and trees. Some residents recently got their power restored on Saturday.