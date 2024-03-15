While driving into Bellville, all the hail made it look like snow was covering the ground with thick fog rising from it.

"I've never seen anything like this it was crazy," said Bellville resident, Matt Hughes.

The hail was so thick in spots, it looked like huge patches of ice and if golf ball size hail wasn't bad enough outside, imagine it in your house.

WEATHER: Houston weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Harris County, surrounding areas

"We have seven skylights and all the hail busted through the skylights and then it hailed in the house and then rain," Hughes said.

Even Hughes's truck took a beating as did some of his trees.

"I don't know if a tornado was close, but it was quite windy, and you know that whole train sound," he said. "And then I thought the windows were going to bust in it was loud."

Some believe a possible tornado came with all the damaging hail.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

At least one mobile home was completely ravaged.

No words for me," said Bellville resident Diego Muniz as he looked at all the damage surrounding him.

"Bellville is a good community and we are all going to help each other clean up," he said.