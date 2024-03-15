Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 4:18 PM CDT until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 4:19 PM CDT until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Colorado County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 1:37 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 11:08 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:56 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County

Houston weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Harris County, surrounding areas

Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The National Weather Service in League City has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Houston area on Friday.

The warning is in effect for northwest Harris County, Northeastern Austin County, and Central Waller County in southeastern Texas until 3:45 p.m.

Another warning was issued for Northeastern Wharton County, Central Fort Bend County, Northern Brazoria County, and South Central Harris County until 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Michelle Puget via Facebook

NWS reports near Bellville, a severe thunderstorm was located moving east at 25 miles per hour.

Residents in the area should expect hail and wind damage to roofs, siding, windows, vehicles, and trees.