The National Weather Service in League City has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Houston area on Friday.

The warning is in effect for northwest Harris County, Northeastern Austin County, and Central Waller County in southeastern Texas until 3:45 p.m.

Another warning was issued for Northeastern Wharton County, Central Fort Bend County, Northern Brazoria County, and South Central Harris County until 5 p.m.

NWS reports near Bellville, a severe thunderstorm was located moving east at 25 miles per hour.

Residents in the area should expect hail and wind damage to roofs, siding, windows, vehicles, and trees.