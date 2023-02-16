Two suspects have been arrested in the stabbing of a 40-year-old man in Houston last year.

Police say Jack Dean Hairston, 37, and Justin Edmond Salton, 36, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Justin Edmond Salton (left); Jack Dean Hairston (right) (Photos: Houston Police Department)

Officers responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 10900 block of the Gulf Freeway around 3:35 a.m. on Dec. 22.

They found a man with multiple stab wounds to his back and torso area.

Police say a 37-year-old woman also had swelling bruising and other facial injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, and the woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to police, the investigation led them to identify Hairston and Salton as the suspects. Hairston was taken into custody on Jan. 18, and Salton was arrested on Wednesday.