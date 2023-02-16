A man was shot and his pickup truck was stolen outside of a convenience store in southeast Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Doolittle Blvd.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Doolittle.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck area. He was last reported to be in stable but critical condition.

According to police, surveillance video shows the man pulling up in his pickup truck, going into the store to buy something, coming back out, and then walking towards a dumpster.

Police say the man’s truck is then seen leaving the area, and the man is down in the parking lot.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. The investigation continues.