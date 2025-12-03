Two wanted, accused of robbing man contacted via dating app, Houston Police say

The Brief Police say 20-year-olds Joseph Aguilar and Alejandra Benegas are wanted for aggravated robbery. The victim allegedly met Benegas on a dating app and agreed to get food, then Aguilar supposedly tried to rob the victim. Tips sent directly to Crime Stoppers could result in a payment of up to $5,000.



Houston Police are looking for two people who are wanted for allegedly robbing a man that one of them met on a dating app.

Houston crime: Robbery set-up during date

What we know:

According to the HPD Robbery Division, 20-year-olds Joseph Aguilar and Alejandra Banegas are wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Wanted robbery suspects: Joseph Aguilar, 20, and Alejandra Banegas, 20 (Photo credit: HPD Robbery Division)

Court records say the victim met Banegas on a dating site and decided to go to dinner with her on November 2. The victim picked up Banegas from a hotel, picked up food from a restaurant, and headed back to the hotel to eat.

While they were in the car, records say the victim told Banegas that he had to use the restroom. Banegas allegedly told the victim to turn down a road behind the hotel. As the victim used the restroom on the side of the building, Aguilar allegedly approached him with a gun and told him to empty his pockets.

Records say Banegas struck the victim in the head. The victim was pistol-whipped, then Aguilar allegedly fired two shots, narrowly missing the victim and hitting his car.

The victim's phone was reportedly stolen during the incident, but the victim was able to get back into his vehicle and leave the scene. Banegas and Aguilar allegedly fled the scene together.

According to court records, an HPD officer assigned to the case identified Banegas by using photos from her dating profile to find a previous booking photo from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Banegas allegedly has an arrest warrant for a separate assault incident that is linked to Aguilar as a co-defendant.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding where the defendants may be.

There is no mention regarding what dating app was used for the victim to allegedly be lured.

Contact Crime Stoppers

What they're saying:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. — HPD Robbery Division