15-year-old from Mexico leads Texas DPS on high speed chase, 7 undocumented citizens bail out

article

A 15-year-old from Mexico is facing some serious charges after leading Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers on a high speed chase in south Texas.

According to Texas DPS, the driver evaded through a dirt road before bailing out along with seven illegal immigrants toward the brush in Mission.

Authorities said all occupants in the vehicle were apprehended.

The driver is charged with smuggling and evading.

The driver was turned over to juvenile detention where he was processed and booked.