Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old from Mexico leads Texas DPS on high speed chase, 7 undocumented citizens bail out

By
Published 
Immigration
FOX 26 Houston
Undocumented citizens bail out of vehicle following chase article

Photo of undocumented citizens bailing out of vehicle after being pursued by Texas DPS (Source: Texas DPS)

MISSION, Texas - A 15-year-old from Mexico is facing some serious charges after leading Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers on a high speed chase in south Texas. 

According to Texas DPS, the driver evaded through a dirt road before bailing out along with seven illegal immigrants toward the brush in Mission. 

15-year-old from Mexico leads Texas DPS on high=speed pursuit

Crazy video shows a 15-year-old from Mexico lead police on a high-speed pursuit in Mission, Texas. At the end of the pursuit, the driver, along with seven undocumented citizens, were apprehended.

Authorities said all occupants in the vehicle were apprehended. 

The driver is charged with smuggling and evading. 

The driver was turned over to juvenile detention where he was processed and booked. 