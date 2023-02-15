A mother and her 9-month-old son are dead, and a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after the family's SUV rolled off an overpass during a crash in northwest Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the Grand Parkway near US 290.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a Camry said she was taking the exit ramp off the Grand Parkway onto US 290 when another car in front of her put on their breaks abruptly and almost came to a stop on the ramp.

Authorities say the Camry driver reported that she veered to the left but saw the black barrels that divide the two highways and veered again. At that point, the sheriff’s office says the Camry hit the Toyota 4-Runner with a mother and her two kids inside.

The sheriff’s office says the 4-Runner hit a retaining wall and then rolled off the overpass, landing on its roof and rolling back onto its wheels.

The mother in the 4-Runner died at the scene. The two young boys in the 4-Runner were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities say the 9-month-old baby has passed away. The toddler remains hospitalized.

According to the sheriff’s office, both of the children were in car seats.

Authorities say after the Camry struck the 4-Runner, it then struck a Volkswagen sedan. The drivers of the Camry and Volkswagen both remained at the scene and were not injured, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities say the driver who braked abruptly on the ramp did not remain at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues. Anyone who witnessed the crash and has information to share with authorities can call the sheriff’s office at (713)221-6000.