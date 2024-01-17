Houston robbery: Shoplifting suspect fights against store employee, search underway for suspect

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a shoplifting suspect who fought a store employee in November 2023.

The incident occurred on the 500 block of Crosstimbers on November 24, 2023.

Officials said the male suspect walked around the store, grabbed numerous items, and then walked towards the exit.

Authorities said an employee recognized the suspect as a frequent shoplifter and locked the front door, keeping the male suspect from leaving with the unpaid items.

That's when the suspect assaulted the store employee by punching him numerous times in the face.

The employee then unlocked the front door and the suspect fled the location in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Black male, last seen wearing a black pullover, black jeans and wore sandals.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.