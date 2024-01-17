Houston crime: Graphic surveillance video captures man shot 18 times, search continues for suspect

Graphic video shows the moment a gunman shot a victim 18 times, killing him. The man was a customer at "24 Hour Tire" in south Houston.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday is when the gunman opened fire, killing the customer and injuring an employee with a ricochet bullet.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston shooting: Man shot 18 times by suspect on Mansard, another person injured

"The crime in Houston is at an all-time high," said Robert Moore, the shop owner.

The video shows a suspect in a black hoodie, black face covering, blue sweatpants with a white stripe down the side and possibly high-top black Air Force Ones.

The shooter, armed with an assault rifle, took the victim's wallet after killing him.

"I suspect it to be a targeted hit," said Moore. "I find it to be an execution. It's beyond just being shot. This was an execution - they wanted to make sure, whoever did it, wanted to make sure this guy was deceased."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Moore says he's tired of the crime in Houston and wants to see more done about it.

"I don't know if these people are being brought to justice. They're getting out on bonds, they had no respect for life, this needs to stop," he said.

If you recognize the shooter, call Houston CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. Your call is completely anonymous and you could get a cash reward for your information.