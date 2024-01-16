Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
4
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston shooting: 1 killed, another injured in southwest Houston shooting

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene following a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Tuesday evening. 

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Mansard. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said one man was killed and a second man was taken to the hospital. 

Image 1 of 3

 

Authorities said the male victim who was killed brought his car to be worked on at a 24-hour tire shop. 

Officials said as an employee was working on the vehicle, a suspect came up from a back street and opened fire several times with a rifle, striking the male victim multiple times and the employee once. 

The suspect involved in the shooting fled the scene, according to police. 

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 