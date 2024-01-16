Houston shooting: 1 killed, another injured in southwest Houston shooting

Houston police are on the scene following a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Tuesday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Mansard.

Officials said one man was killed and a second man was taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the male victim who was killed brought his car to be worked on at a 24-hour tire shop.

Officials said as an employee was working on the vehicle, a suspect came up from a back street and opened fire several times with a rifle, striking the male victim multiple times and the employee once.

The suspect involved in the shooting fled the scene, according to police.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.