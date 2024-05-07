Live Nation offers $25 concert tickets to 5000 shows

Live Nation is offering $25 concert tickets to more than 5000 shows.

The entertainment company says the line-up includes 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Celeste Barber, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Feid, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more.

Tickets will be on sale from May 8 to 14.

T-Mobile and Rakuten started offering early access tickets on Tuesday, May 7.