Houston rapper Trae tha Truth pitches in explosion relief

The aftermath of the Watson Grinding explosion is bringing new problems for people in the area.

Mother of two Maria Hernandez returned to her house on Bridgeland Lane Sunday morning, two days after the explosion. But she came home only to face more problems.

"We were out there in the garage when we heard the bang," she says, opening the door to an upstairs bedroom.

"Everything came down this morning, 8:30 in the morning." Hernandez points to the ceiling of the room which is split in pieces around the bed.

She says the ceiling was only cracked when she left last night. She also points out cracks in the drywall in another bedroom.

"It was only a line, a very thin line, you see now, it’s cracking more," she says.

Downstairs, a clear stream of light comes from underneath the kitchen tile where it looks like the walls are pushing away from the foundation.

Hernandez says she has a son on dialysis, no insurance, and no idea what to do.

But Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is looking to help.

"I love proving to people that you’re not alone. In so many situations people feel like 'if it ain’t my business and it’s not affecting me directly, then I’m good," says Trae during a video chat.

"That’s not the case," he adds.

"It’s a lot of people who can use those extra hands."

He's finishing out Snoop Dogg's 'I Wanna Thank Me' tour, but is sending in his 'Relief Gang' to help with cleanup.

They’re struck by first impressions of the damage in Hernandez's home.

"I’m about to cry. I’m trying not to," says organizer Crystal Shanell.

"There’s a lot of work to be repaired, and they’re really blessed to still have their lives."

Moving door to door, the volunteers are also delivering cleaning supplies.

For houses like Maria’s that need more work, they’re connecting with Trae who plans to send in another team to help with repairs.

"It’s going to be hard, but we’re going to be okay I think," says Hernandez.

Finally, residents like her are given a little hope where it’s been hard to find.