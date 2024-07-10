More than a million people remain without power across the Houston area two days after Hurricane Beryl made landfall along the Texas coast.

At the peak of the outages, CenterPoint Energy says 2.26 million customers were affected. The company says more than one-third of outages were restored within the first 30 hours, and they are "confident" in restoring one million customers within 48 hours of the storm exiting the area.

SUGGESTED: Houston Heat Advisory Wednesday as Beryl power outages continue

Entergy, which had a peak of about 252,000 outages on Monday, says crews are on track to restore 50% of impacted customers by the end of the day Wednesday.

Still, CenterPoint reported more than 1.3 million outages at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and Entergy reported about 174,000.

LIST: Houston cooling centers: Find relief from heat after Hurricane Beryl

The Houston area could experience feels-like temperatures of 105 degrees on Wednesday, and several cooling centers are open across the city with a heat advisory in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

Houston power outage tracker

9 a.m.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Centerpoint Energy is reporting 1,356,326 customers affected by outages.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy Texas is reporting 168,936 customers affected by outages.

8 a.m.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Centerpoint Energy is reporting 1,368,638 customers affected by outages.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy Texas is reporting 173,716 customers affected by outages.

When will power be restored in my area? See CenterPoint outage restoration map

CenterPoint released a tracker map on Tuesday night showing the restoration progress.

The map will show you the status of restoration efforts in your neighborhood but doesn’t provide time estimates.

SUGGESTED: CenterPoint Energy publishes initial restoration tracker

CenterPoint says customers should be prepared for restoration efforts to take several days.

Click here to see the map.

How to check status of power outage

CenterPoint Power Alert Service

In addition to CenterPoint’s restoration map, customers can sign up for the company’s Power Alert Service. It will notify customers of restoration progress and when power is restored.

Click here to sign up.

Entergy Outage Map

Entergy customers can check outage status on the company’s website. They have a map showing outages and the number of affected customers. You can also search by address.

Click here to see it.