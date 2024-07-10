Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Polk County
9
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:12 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:40 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Colorado County, Austin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Wharton County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:25 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Inland Jackson County, San Jacinto County, Houston County, Wharton County, Grimes County, Washington County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Brazoria County, Brazos County, Polk County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Harris County, Colorado County, Inland Matagorda County, Walker County, Waller County, Inland Galveston County, Montgomery County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 10:30 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island

Houston Heat Advisory Wednesday as Beryl power outages continue

Published  July 10, 2024 6:34am CDT
A Heat Advisory is in effect for our entire viewing area through this evening. Once again, feels-like temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees.

HOUSTON - A heat advisory is in effect for the entire Houston area on Wednesday as more than a million people remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

The advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Feels-like temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect on Wednesday.

People should be cautious as hot temperatures and high humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Drink plenty of water and find A/C if you can. Cooling centers and shelters have been set up in several cities to give relief to those without power. Click here to see the list.

If you must go outside during the heat advisory, you're advised to drink plenty of fluids and try to stay out of the sun. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Meanwhile, power restoration efforts continue. CenterPoint has released a restoration map to show the progress made.