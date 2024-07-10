A heat advisory is in effect for the entire Houston area on Wednesday as more than a million people remain without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

The advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Feels-like temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees.

People should be cautious as hot temperatures and high humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Drink plenty of water and find A/C if you can. Cooling centers and shelters have been set up in several cities to give relief to those without power. Click here to see the list.

If you must go outside during the heat advisory, you're advised to drink plenty of fluids and try to stay out of the sun. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Meanwhile, power restoration efforts continue. CenterPoint has released a restoration map to show the progress made.