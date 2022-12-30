Houston police warning against the use of celebratory New Year's gunfire

Authorities across the Houston area are warning people to not use firearms when celebrating the New Year.

Last New Year’s Eve, Houston police said they received nearly 400 calls relating to celebratory gunshots.

"We’re going to have plain clothes officers, and we’re going to have uniform officers out on patrol for that," said HPD Chief Troy Finner.

Only minutes into 2020, a 61-year-old woman was killed in the Laurel Oaks neighborhood in Northwest Harris County. The woman had been outside watching fireworks when she was hit by a stray bullet.

"Every New Year’s Eve we think about it," said Godfrey Eta, a neighbor and President of Laurel Oaks neighborhood’s HOA. "It’s a serious danger, as you know that crime is still unsolved. So someone is out there that fired a gun that killed someone, and we don’t know who that person is."

Over New Years 2017, Texas State Representative Armando Martinez was shot in the head by celebratory gunfire.

"I’m sure no one thinks it’s going to happen to them until the day that it does," said Martinez. "It struck me kind of like a sledgehammer."

Martinez had surgery to remove the bullet from his head. The Texas lawmaker hopes to eventually pass legislation to strengthen laws against celebratory gunshots.

"[Guns] need to be used for the reasons that we have them," said Martinez. "Not for reasons that could injure or tragically have an impact on somebody’s family or their life."

Crimestoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests this New Year’s relating to celebratory gunfire. Last New Year’s, nine people were arrested for the crime in Houston.