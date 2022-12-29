You may want to ring in the new year with a bang, but from car accidents to fireworks-related injuries, it is also one of the most dangerous holidays of the year, so you'll want to celebrate safely.

WHERE TO CELEBRATE: List of New Year's Eve parties in Houston including Masquerade Ball, Houston Aquarium, Gatsby’s House

Remember celebratory gunfire is dangerous; also illegal in Houston and other cities in our area.

Last New Years, Houston police arrested nine people on suspicion of discharging a firearm in the Houston area. You can face up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $4,000. People have also been killed by stray bullets.

PREVIOUS: Houston police warn against celebratory gunfire during New Year's

Every year, we see serious burns and eye injuries from improper fireworks use. Don't forget that in Houston and most cities in our area, setting off fireworks is illegal.

Although in unincorporated parts of Harris County, they are legal, except for areas near churches, hospitals, day cares, or schools.

Fines for illegally lighting up can range anywhere from $500 to $2000 for each individual firework

A parent or guardian will receive a fine if a minor is caught with fireworks even if they weren't aware they had them.

MORE HOLIDAY-RELATED NEWS STORIES

Houston residents who wish to report any illegal fireworks can call 311.