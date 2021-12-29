Houston police warn against celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year

Houston police are warning people to not ring in the New Year with gunfire.

"If you discharge that gun, you shoot up in the air and we catch you, make no bones about it, you’re going to jail," said Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner.

Only minutes into 2020, 61-year-old Philippa Ashford was hit by celebratory gunfire outside her home in Northwest Harris County. The local nurse manager died that night while watching fireworks with her loved ones.

"Firing these guns New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, or even before then, is illegal inside the city of Houston," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

While celebrating the New Year in 2017, Texas HD-39 Rep. Armando Martinez was shot in the head by a stray bullet. According to Martinez, he had been watching fireworks outside his family’s home in Hidalgo County, TX.

"Right at midnight, all of the kids lit their fireworks," said Martinez. "Initially when I was hit, I thought it was a firework that hit me. I placed my hand on my head [and] felt a large welt. I saw the blood on my hand. At that moment, I knew I had been struck by a stray bullet."

Martinez needed surgery to remove the bullet. He feels lucky to have survived and that nearby children weren’t hit.

"You can see the scar," said Martinez. "The bullet actually went all the way through the skull. I never thought that would occur. I’ve heard stories of other people being struck by bullets. It never hits close to home until it happens to you."

Martinez plans to draft legislation during the next Texas session to try and prevent celebratory gunfire.

According to Chief Finner, police will be out this week looking for people illegally firing guns. In addition, fireworks are illegal within Houston city limits. If caught, people could face a fine between $500-$2,000.

"Our fire department is going to be out there looking for people discharging fireworks and firearms," said Finner. "Have some common sense and think about your neighbors. Think about your family members."