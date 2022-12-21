Houston New Year's Eve parties: Masquerade Ball, Houston Aquarium, Gatsby’s House

The 2022 year is coming to a close, and it's time to welcome in 2023 and prepare to mess up the date on all of our documents for at least a week or two.

The new year is a time for celebration and excitement for what might come and Houston is a great city to experience everything a New Year's Eve party has to bring.

We've prepared a list of New Year's Eve parties happening in the Houston area to enjoy this time with family, friends, and loved ones. These are only a few of the events occurring around the city, we will continue to update this list as we're made aware of more events.

NYE Midnight Masquerade Ball | Sans Souci Ballroom

The Sans Souci ballroom is hosting its first Midnight Masquerade Ball! The ball hopes to provide a city-like feel within the suburbs of Houston and the entertainment said to be featured looks like it'll do the trick.

The event will offer multiple music entertainers from a DJ, Live Band, and saxophonist. Guests can also expect aerialist performances during dinner, strolling champagne ladies, a champagne wall, and more. The party will have a balloon drop at midnight and live coverage of the ball drop in New York City and an amazing firework show presented by ROAR over Texas.

For more information on this grand ball, click here.

New Year's Eve Silent Disco Extravaganza at The Brass Tap - Houston

A silent disco can be a more relaxed way to ring in the new year. Hosted by Quiet Events at the Brass Tap Mid Main in Houston, this party will have three of their top DJs spinning three different genres of music using LED wireless headsets. They'll be playing EDM music, ‘80s, ’90s, and '00s throwbacks, and Hip-Hop/R&B music. So you can take your pick of what you want to enjoy for the night or jump around from different genres.

As part of this party, you also receive complimentary champagne to toast at midnight with a balloon drop.

To join in on this silent disco party, click here.

HOUSTON NEW YEAR'S EVE 2023 | TIMELESS at CHAPMAN & KIRBY

This New Year’s Eve party is meant to dazzle guests with its extravagant entertainment. This party organized by Live House at Chapman and Kirby on New Year’s Eve will feature three DJs, three entertainment rooms, and a covered patio to enjoy your night on. This party is pulling out all the stops with two 360 photo booths, complimentary party favors, and a laser art light show! It’s something you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

For more information on this TIMELESS New Year's Eve party, click here.

New Year's Eve Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

What better way to celebrate the new year than an extravagant party at the Four Seasons Hotel? This luxury hotel is transforming its lobby into a space filled with live entertainment, interactive experiences, and a countdown into 2023. If you choose to stay a night, you can enjoy special room and suite rates for the newly transformed guest rooms.

For more information on tickets and reservations, click here.

HOUSTON AQUARIUM Sharkey’s New Year’s Eve Bash

This family-affair new year’s party is certain to go swimmingly! The Houston Aquarium is inviting families to their New Year's Eve Bash to enjoy a buffet lunch and lots of fun activities. There will even be an appearance by the Aquarium’s mascot Sharkey. The event will feature a live DJ for dance parties, party favors, and a balloon drop, so don’t miss out on the family fun!

Visit the Aquarium website for more information or to book your tickets.

Moran CityCentre Fireside

The Moran City Centre is introducing fireside live music for the holidays. For New Years' weekend, Houstonians can enjoy an adults-only weekend of Tribute bands on Dec. 30 and 31. You can receive complimentary entry to the tribute concerts in Fireside, Tito’s Vodka Bloody Mary Brunch, a swag bag, and more. Performing on Dec. 30 will be Queen Legacy and on New Year’s Eve guests can hear live music Escape, giving a tribute to Journey.

CityCentre will feature live music Fireside throughout the month of December leading up to New Year.

Get more details on Moran’s Fireside Live music schedule here.

New Year’s Eve Black and White Masquerade ball at JW Marriot

People love the mystery of a masquerade ball and JW Marriot is putting a youthful spin on a classic Black and White Ball by making it a masquerade affair. The event is said to feature a cast of performers in different rooms, complimentary cocktails, a red carpet-entrance, festive party favors, and more. Ticket purchases are prepayment for access to this exclusive event, so get yours for this New Year's Eve Party that will have surprises all throughout the night

Find out about tickets, reservations, and more here.

Prohibition Night at C Baldwin

This event is taking you back to the 20s of eccentric flappers and men gambling with no expense taken. This New Year's Eve attend Prohibition Nights at C. Baldwin Hotel Houston is said to be a Gatsby-inspired style party that will feature DJs, dancing, casino games, burlesque shows, and an immersive countdown.

Look at the details on tickets, reservations, and more here.

2023 Houston's New Years Party - Gatsby’s House

It’s time to countdown to the ’20s! (2023 to be exact) The Hilton Hotel and Houston Nightlife are bringing the Great Gatsby to Houston for a roaring 20s-themed party. It’s being said Gatsby’s House is going to be the most upscale NYE countdown experience in the city. There are going to be drinks, small bits, DJs, and more.

This party wouldn’t be true to Gatsby without some casino gaming, so be sure to check out the casino night speakeasy to win some prizes Guests can play casino games and win prizes as well.

Get your tickets early to have some grand fun. For more information on this Gatsby’s House affair, click here.

New Year's Eve Bash at Secret Group

A dance party is always the way to go when it comes to a good New Year’s Eve Party. Luckily, the Secret Group isn’t keeping their party a secret.

This EaDo comedy club and venue are bringing back its New Year’s bash with a balloon drop and drink specials the whole night. The best part? It's free! RSVP before 10 p.m. to get your night going, or if 10 p.m. doesn’t work, you can pay $10 after 11 p.m.

Get more information on this not-so-secret bash here.