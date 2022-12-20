Celebrate the holiday weekend by taking in the dazzling Christmas lights, watching a holiday classic come to life on stage or squeezing in one last chance to give Santa your wish list.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

MORE: Restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in 2022

Christmas lights in Houston

A recent survey ranked Houston as one of the top Christmas light hotspots in the world, so the city has no shortage of holiday magic. Some Houston neighborhoods are famous for their annual Christmas light displays. There are also several locations spread around the area where you can walk or drive through light displays as holiday tunes play.

We have compiled a list of free and paid places to see dazzling Christmas lights in the city. Click here.

Houston Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Celebrate the holidays with a classic. The Houston Ballet’s production of Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker has returned to the stage. This weekend, there are performances on Friday and Christmas Eve.

When: Nov. 25 through Dec. 27

Where: The Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Click here for more information.

A Christmas Carol

Step back in time and get into the holiday spirit at this production of A Christmas Carol. This telling of Scrooge’s classic story includes magical elements by illusionist Jim Steinmeyer and holiday carols. This weekend, there are performances on Friday and Christmas Eve.

When: Nov. 18 through Dec. 30

Where: Hubbard Theatre, 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Prices vary by day.

Click here for more information.

Houston for the Holidays with DeQuina Moore

Broadway's DeQuina Moore is home for the holidays with a Christmas cabaret. She'll sing festive hits and share stories about her Broadway career and life as a Houstonian.

When: Nov. 18 through Dec. 24

Where: Stages, 800 Rosine St, Houston, Texas 77019

Cost: Tickets from $30

Click here for more information.

Holidays at Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens has transformed into a holiday wonderland featuring seasonal attractions for some family-friendly fun. Explore Ice Land with a "Caribbean Christmas" underwater theme, stroll through the mile-long Festival of Lights trail, take a ride down the Artic Slide, and more.

When: Nov. 19 through Jan. 7; open every day this weekend, including Christmas Day

Where: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554

Cost: Prices vary based on attraction

Click here for more information.

Santa’s Jolly Visit and real snow at Children’s Museum Houston

Before Santa begins his trip around the world to deliver gifts, he will be visiting with kids at Children's Museum Houston. Don't forget your camera and your wish list.

While you're there, enjoy real snow. There are also other holiday and winter-themed activities like chalk art, snowflake decorating and a snowman ornament craft.

When: Dec. 24; Santa visits from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., museum closes at 3 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum Houston, 1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: Admission $15 for children and adults; free for children under 1

Click here for more information.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Enjoy a holiday performance that will take the season's magic to new heights. The show is described as a "Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry." The family-friendly performance will include acrobatics, jugglers, aerial acts and more.

When: Dec. 23 & 24

Where: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $44

Click here for more information.