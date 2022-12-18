Houstonians enjoy Christmas lights as the city ranks second worldwide

A recent survey ranked the top cities worldwide for the best Christmas light displays and Houston nearly topped the list.

Premier Inn analyzed Instagram hashtags and Google search data to nail down the top Christmas light hotspots around the world.

Houston ranked second on the list, only to be beaten out by London, England.

If you travel around the Greater Houston area during the Christmas holiday, you can see why looking at lights from the shopping centers near Memorial City mall and the Galleria to downtown Houston.

Although the most extravagant light displays are in local communities like Pin Oak Village, Pecan Grove, and the most famous River Oaks.

"River Oaks Christmas lights are amazing, we come here every year, it's awesome, and it's a family tradition," one man viewing lights said.

Around Christmas, River Oaks sees a flood of people. Some do light-watching drive-bys while playing Christmas music, others on bikes, but most people can be seen walking with their families and dogs.

We spoke with Shaun Wendell, who is spending his first Christmas living in the River Oaks community and while his last neighborhood was decorated as well, he admited he had to do a little extra this year.

"Just kind of upped the game a little bit here with the larger lots and whatnot," Wendell said.

We spoke to people visiting River Oaks from all over, and no one was surprised that Houston leads the world for the best Christmas light displays.

"I think people here enjoy their city and it's a way to celebrate living in Houston," said Wendell.

Houston isn't the only Texas city that stands out when it comes to Christmas lights, Dallas came in third place and San Antonio came in 4th.