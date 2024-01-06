Houston police veteran of 10 years arrested for assault

Houston Police Department (HPD) announced an officer was arrested for assault on Saturday.

Vakeriani Rios, an officer with HPD since May 2013, was booked in Harris County Jail for assault by Deer Park police.

Rios was assigned to the Narcotics Division.

The 10-year veteran was relieved of duty, as is standard protocol, as the Internal Affairs Division investigates.

"HPD holds its officers to the highest standard and will take appropriate action up to, and including, termination", HPD said.