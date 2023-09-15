Houston police investigate after body found in Buffalo Bayou by person on jogging path

A body found in a Houston area bayou has opened an investigation by police.

According to authorities, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, an officer was approached by a person who told him they saw a body in Buffalo Bayou near 100 Sabine Street.

When the patrol officer went down the jogging path, they found an adult body in the water.

HPD Dive Team arrived on the scene to retrieve the body.

Body found in Buffalo Bayou (Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Authorities say they do not have any information on sex, race, or cause of death due to the condition of the body.

Police are waiting on an autopsy from the medical examiner to determine any more information.