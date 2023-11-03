Houston police are searching for a suspect who is wanted in the deadly shooting of his ex-girlfriend last month.

According to police, Roger Betancourt-Castillo, 40, has been charged with murder in the death of Miriam Martinez Pol, 56.

Roger Betancourt-Castillo (Photos: Houston Police Department)

Police responded to the 8700 block of Gustine Lane around 5:20 p.m. Oct. 8 and found the woman shot in an apartment. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation led them to identify Betancourt-Castillo, her ex-boyfriend, as the suspect. He was charged with murder, but authorities say he remains at-large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600.