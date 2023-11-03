A man may have already been dead when he was run over by a vehicle that did not stop in north Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 17400 block of Bamwood.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators did locate evidence that indicated that a vehicle ran over the man, believed to be in his 20s.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a mans death on Bamwood.

However, deputies say there is also evidence that leads them to believe that the man was already dead when he was struck by the vehicle.

SUGGESTED: Woman charged in pursuit that led to Texas DPS trooper crashing with Amazon truck

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle, described as a box truck, did not remain at the scene. Authorities say it is possible the driver didn’t know they hit someone.

The man’s cause of death has not yet been determined. The investigation is ongoing.