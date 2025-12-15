Spring ISD school bus allegedly stopped by suspect pointing weapon at students

The Brief A 20-year-old male suspect is accused of pointing a weapon at students and the driver on a Spring ISD school bus. The suspect allegedly drove off in a vehicle after the incident. No injuries have been reported, officials said.



Harris County deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly pointed a weapon at students and the driver of a school bus in Spring.

What we know:

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman reports they were called about a disturbance with a Spring ISD school bus near the intersection of Birnam Wood Boulevard and Hickorygate Drive.

According to officials, a 20-year-old male suspect allegedly stopped the school bus and pointed a weapon toward the driver and students before he drove off in a vehicle.

The suspect has been identified by authorities. However, deputies are still searching for him.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a description of the vehicle the suspect left in.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.