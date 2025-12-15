Spring ISD school bus allegedly stopped by suspect pointing weapon at students
SPRING, Texas - Harris County deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly pointed a weapon at students and the driver of a school bus in Spring.
What we know:
Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman reports they were called about a disturbance with a Spring ISD school bus near the intersection of Birnam Wood Boulevard and Hickorygate Drive.
According to officials, a 20-year-old male suspect allegedly stopped the school bus and pointed a weapon toward the driver and students before he drove off in a vehicle.
The suspect has been identified by authorities. However, deputies are still searching for him.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released a description of the vehicle the suspect left in.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office.