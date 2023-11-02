The woman driver who was being pursued in a high-speed chase that led to a Texas DPS trooper crashing into an 18-wheeler has been charged.

Antoinette Lynn Fisher, 35, has been charged with five counts of Endangering a Child, three counts of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant, and one Failure to Identify charge, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

According to authorities, Fisher was the alleged driver of the car involved in a pursuit around Highway 99 and Peek Road around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Antoinette Lynn Fisher (Courtesy of Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office)

The chase reached speeds close to 100 miles per hour, according to officials. At one point, the pursuit went through an apartment complex parking lot where the suspect ran over a trooper’s foot to get away.

Authorities say the chase ended near Merchants Way and Mason Road. The accused driver, Fisher, was apprehended, with another woman in the passenger seat and four young kids in the back.

Standifer also said as the pursuit was ongoing, another trooper, who was in the area, was responding and entered a roadway intersection. The trooper's vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler.

Authorities say the trooper who was hit had non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital to recover at home.

Fisher's bond has been set to $376,000 for the charges related to the pursuit.