Houston murder: Suspect arrested in connection with missing woman's death

Charges have been filed against a suspect in the disappearance of 22-year-old Deundrea Ford, officials said.

51-year-old Yoland J. Washington has been charged with murder in connection to Ford's death.

Houston police said Washington is currently in custody in the Dallas County Jail.

Back on September 23, officials said Fort left her place of work with an unknown man in a white Ford transit van.

Officials said that friends and family were unable to make contact with Ford, and she was reported missing the same day.

Further investigation and evidence identified Washington as the suspect in the case, police stated.

Washington was arrested in Dallas on an unrelated charge and will be extradited back to Harris County.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously with Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.