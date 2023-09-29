Deundrea Ford, a 21-year-old woman from Houston, has been missing since she was last seen getting into a van outside the Diva's Bikini Sports Bar & Grill, where she worked as a dancer.

Police have no new information on her whereabouts, but court documents show that she was a witness in a capital murder case in May.

According to the documents, Ford and another woman, 21-year-old Quitiana Taylor, traveled to Baton Rouge to work as dancers and prostitutes for clients brought to them by a man named Otis Parker on May 10. On May 18, Parker was driving the women home from Louisiana with the cash they made there.

Police say Taylor allegedly planned to rob Parker of $1,500 in cash. When the three drove to the Villa Americana Apartments on Selinsky Road, Parker was shot and killed. Ford was listed as a passenger in the front passenger seat.

Jamal Brown, 22, was listed as the shooter in the court documents. Jarrell Wheeler was listed as an accomplice, along with Taylor and 20-year-old Mariah Green.

Brown was killed a month later in a shootout with police. Wheeler, a former Harris County detention officer, and the other two suspects remain in jail.

It is unclear whether the shooting in May is related to Ford's disappearance.

Ford was last seen around 1 a.m. in the Diva's parking lot, wearing a black tank top and tan pants. If you have any information that could help detectives call the Houston Police Department.