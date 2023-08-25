Houston police need help locating a person of interest wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a juvenile male. The shooting occurred on March 31, 2020 at 8155 Richmond Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

The person of interest is identified as Jasmaine Janae Gore, 34.

Two other suspects, Alexis Moshae Gore, 25, and Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30 are charged with murder for their involvement in this incident.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Shapree Monique Stoneham is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The victim, Jordan Allen, Jr., 5, was transported to an area hospital where, on April 3, 2020, he died.



According to HPD Homicide Division Detectives W. Huff and J. Nguyen, Jordan was standing on a second-story apartment balcony when he was shot in the head. He was transported to Texas Children's Hospital where he died from his injuries suffered in the shooting.

An initial investigation led to the identification of Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30, as a suspect in this case. She had no known relation to the victim, who appears to have been struck when Stoneham fired a gunshot from nearby. On August 13, 2021, she was arrested on a charge of murder.

Further investigation identified Alexis Gore as another suspect in this case. She was arrested on August 16 and admitted to investigators her involvement in the incident.

Subsequent investigation identified Jasmaine Gore as a person of interest. Detectives want to speak with her about this incident. At least one other suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jasmaine Janae Gore is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

