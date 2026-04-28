Houston METRO launches new police hub to curb crime on green line

The Brief METRO has opened a new 24/7 substation at the Magnolia Park Transit Center to improve response times and establish a permanent police presence along the Green Line. Chief Ban Tien announced a surge in resources and technology use continues—including both uniformed and plainclothes officers. Officials are calling for riders to act as "force multipliers" by reporting suspicious activity, emphasizing that public safety relies on a combination of environmental design and community engagement.



Houston city officials and transit leaders gathered Tuesday morning to inaugurate a new police substation in the East End, a move aimed at bolstering security along the METRORail Green Line, following recent safety concerns on the transit system.

What we know:

The new Harrisburg substation, located at 7003 Harrisburg Blvd., sits adjacent to the Magnolia Park Transit Center. Officials say the facility will serve as a permanent base for METRO Police, allowing for 24/7 patrol coverage and improved response times for the surrounding community and commuters.

What they're saying:

"This is the reason why it is so critical to decentralize," METRO Police Chief Ban Tien said. "When a crime occurs, we have the ability and the technology to quickly identify those responsible. But the key is to have resources, assets, and personnel decentralized for a timely response."

Houston Mayor John Whitmire joined METRO Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock and Police Chief Ban Tien for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site.

"It's going to be so user-friendly," Whitmire said. "Walk in. No questions asked. Regardless of immigration status or the community you arrived from. This will be a lighthouse for people in public safety."

The opening comes as METRO navigates the challenge of maintaining rider confidence following isolated high-profile incidents, including a recent shooting on a METRO bus. Tien clarified that the shooting involved two individuals who knew each other and resulted from a "mishandled" firearm, rather than a targeted attack on the public.

However, with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Tien emphasized that the department is moving into a "surge" phase.

"The message to the bad guys is: you do bad things, we will find you. We will find you quickly and hold you accountable," Tien said, noting that his department is utilizing a mix of uniformed officers and plainclothes units to monitor the system.

In addition to increased patrols, transit leaders are leaning on structural improvements—such as better lighting and platform enclosures—particularly along the high-traffic Red Line downtown, to reduce both crime and accidents.

METRO officials and Mayor Whitmire also announced the same concept will be implemented downtown in the coming months.