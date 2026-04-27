Houston METRO shooting: Woman shot in the leg on METRO bus, authorities on scene

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a woman was shot on a Houston METRO bus on Monday afternoon, officials said. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred at the intersection of 610 Loop and Cullen. Officials said a woman was shot in the leg and taken to the Ben Taub Hospital.



Authorities are on the scene after a woman was shot on a Houston METRO bus on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Woman shot in the leg on Houston METRO bus, authorities on scene investigating

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 610 Loop and Cullen.

Photo from over the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

Officials said a woman was shot in the leg and taken to the Ben Taub Hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.

The woman's condition or name has not been released by officials.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.