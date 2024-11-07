Houston man wanted on charges of trafficking woman who's now missing

New developments in the case of a Houston woman who disappeared this summer.

A man has now been charged, not with the disappearance of Angela Marisol Diaz, but rather in connection with allegations of sex trafficking her.

Krystephor Karvon Brown (right) and Angela Marisol Diaz (right)

"What's in my heart now is a little hope and joy that we're getting closer to what's happening with my sister," says Sorangely Diaz, Marisol's sister.

Although there's now a warrant out for the arrest of Krystephor Karvon Brown in connection with Angela Marisol Diaz, the 22-year-old is still missing.

"They are finally making charges against Krystephor. I've been waiting for that for the longest," Sorangely adds.

Brown has a criminal history that goes back 10 years for charges ranging from drugs to weapons to assault.

According to court records, before Marisol vanished, the Houston Police Department Human Trafficking Unit was running an undercover operation in June 2024 and found a "sex ad" for Marisol on an "elicit website." After meeting up with her at a hotel, documents say the officers detained her and identified Brown as driving her there and "to all of her sex dates and waits outside."

The court papers say in Marisol's text messages she refers to Brown as "Daddy." The detective is quoted as saying, "from experience conducting...trafficking investigations (the women) often refer to their traffickers as Daddy."

One text in the legal records says Brown told Marisol they were going to Dallas so he could make money and when she responds, "I honestly don't want to go to Dallas"...he then says, "If you can't make $500 today, don't tell me what you wanna do no more."

Days after the undercover bust, Marisol was missing.

"I just want her back alive," says Marisols mom, Juana Diaz, through tears. "We've been worried about if they wanted to make her disappear because she knows something that they don't want anyone to know."

Krystephor Brown's latest charge is promotion of prostitution.

If you have any information about where he is or what happened to Angela Marisol Diaz, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832 394-1840.

HPD says the undercover vice investigation that led to charges against Brown is completely separate from the missing person's investigation, which the department says is very much active and continuing.