Houston man accused of murdering wife after catching her cheating

A Houston man is accused of killing his wife after allegedly catching her cheating.

35-year-old Crystal Lynch was reported missing in May by her teenage daughter.

Her husband, Marquise Glasper, 37, was arrested Saturday and appeared in court charged with three felonies, including murder, tampering with evidence involving a human corpse, and unlawful possession by a felon.

Glasper’s record shows he was previously convicted of aggravated robbery twice.

While authorities believe Glasper shot and killed his wife, authorities still have not been able to locate Lynch's body.

Authorities say Crystal’s 16-year-old daughter told police her stepfather was acting suspicious. She believed Glasper had been using her mom's phone.

"She was receiving texts from the complainant's phone, but noticed that her mom usually texts in full sentences. But the texts she was receiving were in slang, similar to how her stepfather, the defendant, texts," an official said in court.

HPD detectives believe Glasper shot and killed his wife after finding out about an affair.

A friend told investigators that Lynch had made statements that if Glasper ever found out, he would kill her.

Detectives later found out Glasper was unaccounted for for several hours when his wife was missing.

When police searched Crystal’s silver Jeep, they found blood stain evidence inside.

Court documents also said blood stains were discovered in parts of the couple’s home along with a bullet fragment in the bedroom.

A judge has denied Glasper bond. He's due back in court on Monday.