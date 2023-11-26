Chambers County crime: Man arrested on manslaughter charges

One man is behind bars on manslaughter charges following an incident in Chambers County on Sunday morning.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's office, deputies were allied out to the 4400 block of Wood Duck Lane in Cove in reference to a deceased person.

When deputies arrived, it was later determined that foul play was suspected.

Officials said upon initial investigation, it was determined that Devin Stanley had shot and killed a person.

Further interviews with Stanley and witnesses concluded that Stanley recklessly shot and killed the victim, authorities said.

Devin Stanley (Source: Chambers County Sheriffs Office)

Stanley was arrested and charged with manslaughter and was booked into the Chambers County Jail without incident.

The victim's identity has not yet been released as the body was sent for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation and officials said upgraded charges are possible.